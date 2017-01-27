× John Hurt Dies: Legendary ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Was 77

LOS ANGELES – Legendary actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Alien” and “The Elephant Man,” has died, according to several British publications. He was 77.

The British actor battled cancer and intestinal issues in recent years, according to the Daily Mirror.

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

Hurt, whose career spanned more than six decades, most recently started in the Oscar-nominated “Jackie.” He also appeared in the film version of George Orwell’s “1984,” the “Harry Potter” series and “Hellboy.”

He is survived by his wife, Anwen Rees-Myers.