Prairie Grove Senior Center On The Brink Of Cutting Hours

PRAIRIE GROVE(KFSM)-- The Prairie Grove Community Senior Center is on the brink of cutting its hours down to part time. For most of the members, spending time at the community center is the only social opportunity they have to look forward to.

Each year the center is required to raise a portion of their budget, they have to come up with $20,000 by the June deadline. The deficit was previously covered by the general improvement fund or grants, according to the center's driver Jonathan Woodlifft. As of late, receiving that financial assistance has become harder and harder.

Cutting back on the center's hours just isn't an option for this spirited bunch.

''A lot of us couldn't afford to go anywhere or to go to a different senior center'' Vern Maheffy said.

The center was a safe haven for him after his wife passed nine years ago.

The owners of Collier Drug store heard about the financial trouble of the center and donated $5,000 on the spot. This gift puts the center one step closer to reaching their goal.