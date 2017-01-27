Promotion For Local Firefighter Celebrated Near Firefighter Recognition Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It's firefighter recognition day in Arkansas -- and recently, a fireman with 34 years of service was promoted to fire chief. Hootie St. Cyr believes he may be the first Native American fire chief at the Fort Smith Fire Department.

"This department really surpasses a lot of the ones I've been associated with," he said.

The Fort Smith Fire Department was recently recognized as a Class One status, meaning it was recognized in the top one percent of fire suppression organizations in the United States.

St. Cyr is excited about his new promotion.

"You're able to get out there and do something now before anything bad happens."

He said he loves his job and feels as if he's never worked a day in his life.