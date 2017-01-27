× Razorback Transit Donates Two Buses To ORT

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Razorback Transit donated two buses to Ozark Regional Transit on Thursday (Jan. 26) to help replace their fleet after a fire earlier this month.

The two University of Arkansas Razorback Transit buses will permanently join the Ozark Regional Transit fleet, according to a press release.

“Ozark Regional Transit is so very appreciative of the University and of Razorback Transit for this gift,” said Joel Gardner, ORT executive director. “Words cannot express our thankfulness.”

On Jan. 10, a fire destroyed 20 of the company’s buses, more than two-thirds of the fleet.

Since then, ORT has been using borrowed buses to return their routes to their regular service schedules. On Monday (Jan. 23), all routes resumed regular service.

Razorback Transit replaced the buses’ branding with that of ORT before giving them to the company. However, they left the broad red stripe of the Razorback Transit buses at the request of ORT.

“We want Northwest Arkansans to have a constant reminder of where these buses came from and we want to physically express, in some small way, our ongoing gratitude to Razorback for these gifts,” Gardner said.