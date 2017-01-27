Springdale Schools Address Viral Student Fight Video
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public Schools released a statement in response to a video of a student fight that allegedly took place in the bathroom at Har-Ber High School on Friday, Jan. 20.
In a Facebook post that circulated on Thursday (Jan. 26), a woman said her son was found unconscious in the bathroom at the school. She also said the student who did the fighting only received a citation.
Springdale Public School’s released the following statement on Friday (Jan. 27):
“The Springdale School District is replete of professional staff that work daily to ensure our students are safe. Although physical altercations are rare, they unfortunately do occur. A fight occurred at Har-Ber High School on January 20, and a video of the fight was subsequently circulated on social media. Har-Ber High School’s administration addressed the issue and applied school discipline in accordance with district policy. As with any physical altercation, law enforcement officials assisted and issued appropriate citations. We remain committed to student safety.”