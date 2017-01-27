× Springdale Schools Address Viral Student Fight Video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public Schools released a statement in response to a video of a student fight that allegedly took place in the bathroom at Har-Ber High School on Friday, Jan. 20.

In a Facebook post that circulated on Thursday (Jan. 26), a woman said her son was found unconscious in the bathroom at the school. She also said the student who did the fighting only received a citation.

Springdale Public School’s released the following statement on Friday (Jan. 27):