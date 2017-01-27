× Tyson Donates 70,000 Pounds Of Protein To Aid Tornado Recovery In Georgia, Mississippi

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 70,000 pounds of protein on Friday (Jan. 27) to food banks in Georgia and Mississippi following the deadly tornadoes in the southeast, according to a press release.

The Mississippi Food Network in Jackson, Mississippi and Second Harvest of South Georgia in Thomasville, Georgia, each received a donation of chicken that will provide meals to residents in need.

“We are thankful to have Tyson Foods as one of our corporate partners, who has recognized a need to help in the areas affected by the recent tornadoes. This donation will help us better meet the needs of our partner agencies to provide for the citizens in their devastated communities,” said Marilyn Blackledge, director of external affairs for Mississippi Food Network. “In times of disaster, Tyson has always been an organization who comes to our aid and the aid of others.”

Tyson is the largest donor of meat and poultry to Feeding America and its network of food banks, according to the press release. They have donated more than 100 million pounds of protein since 2000. In 2015, Tyson pledged $50 million in cash or in-kind donations by 2020 to fight hunger. In 2016, the company donated $12.5 million for hunger relief.

“Our thoughts are with our friends and neighbors in the Southeast who suffered tremendous losses from these deadly storms,” said Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods. “As the rebuilding process begins, we hope this donation will help ease the stress of wondering where their next meal will come from.”