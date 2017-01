× Van Buren Man Convicted Of Raping 7-Year-Old Child

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren man was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison for raping a 7-year-old child.

Richard Bertrand, 48, was convicted of rape during his trial, which started Thursday (Jan. 26), according to Crawford County prosecutor Marc McCune.

Bertrand must serve at least 70 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.