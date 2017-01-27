Voters To Decide Mill Increase For Bentonville Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Bentonville School District will have to ask voters for another millage increase to accompany the growing population.

The district opened doors to a new high school in the fall of 2016. An elementary and middle school will open this fall, but the school board is looking ahead into the district's future.

"Right now we're kind of staging everything by a three and a half percent growth pattern," school board member Brent Leas said. "This should be able to address at least ten years out into the future."

This month the district bought three plots of land that add up to 217 acres for 4.5 million dollars. A local study helped determine that each plot of land is strategically located in growing areas.

"We've used that study a number of times to use that as a guide to go forward on how to best address the growth needs," Leas said.

The school board will ask residents to approve a 1.9 mill increase in a special election on May 9. The board asked for a 2.9 increase in 2013 for the new high school.

"For Bentonville itself, yes, if it keeps growing like it has been, then I can see it," resident Tammy Saferstein said.

If approved, property taxes would go up about $38 a year per $100,000 worth of home value.

Saferstein said she supports funding future education, but hopes school leaders are mindful of possible setbacks like the economic slowdown a few years ago.

"There were a lot of empty buildings around and it wasn't thriving like it is now, so I would just be cautious," Saferstein said.

If approved by voters during the May special election, ground would break on a new school building by 2018.