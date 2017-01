Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A Canadian woman makes medical history after surviving six days without lungs.

Melissa Benoit has cystic fibrosis and developed a severe lung infection. The bacteria spread throughout her body. Her lungs suffered too much damage for a double transplant. That’s when doctors at Toronto’s University Health Network removed her infected lungs and replaced them with a device to help her breathe until she was stabilized and well enough for a double lung transplant.