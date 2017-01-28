Cowboys Dominate Razorbacks, Snap 4 Game Win Streak

STILLWATER (KFSM)–Oklahoma State built a quick 9-0 lead and never looked back, running away with a 99-71 win over Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’s the most points the Hogs have allowed this season.

Entering the game, the Cowboys averaged 88 points per game (9th in the country) and posted 59 points in the first half. The Razorbacks pulled down just 12 rebounds in the opening twenty minutes, while OSU grabbed 11 offensive boards. Overall Oklahoma State outrebound Arkansas 44-29.

Jaylen Barford scored a career high 21 points including the Hogs’ first seven. The Cowboys countered with five players in double figures who helped the Pokes shoot 50% from the field, compared to just 41% for the Razorbacks.

Dusty Hannahs finished with 13 points, Anton Beard had 11 and Moses Kingsley notched 10. Overshadowed by the score, Dustin Thomas stepped up with a 9 point, 5 rebound performance and did not miss a shot from the field.

The win is the third in a row for Oklahoma State which snaps a 4 game win streak for Arkansas. Mike Anderson and company return home for a Wednesday night matchup with Avery Johnson and Alabama.