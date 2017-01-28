Local Salon Owner Reacts To Proposed Tanning Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- On Thursday (Jan. 26), a bill was proposed to prohibit Arkansans under the age of 18 from tanning.

Glo Tanning owner, Onyi Odunukwe now owns five tanning salons in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and he said the bill wouldn't affect his business.

"I believe it should be up to the parents and not state legislation to determine what's best for a person's child," Odunukwe said. "It's not really going to affect our business at all. Most of our younger tanners usually spray tan, so I don't think it makes a difference."

Glo Tanning stays up to date with the latest technology to prevent issues that lawmakers say tanning causes, including a tanning bed that scans the customer's forehead and arm to recognize their skin tone. The customer can then tan the full time without the chance of burning.

"[The bed] uses sensor technology, so bulbs are going to adjust based on your skin type,"Odunukwe said. "You eliminate all risk of over-exposure with this bed."

After opening a nutrition company, Odunukwe turned to tanning to broaden his business, making him one of the only African American tanning salon owners in the country.

"People ask me all the time what got me into tanning," Odunukwe said. "I'm a business man, I saw an opening, thought I could make money, so I decided to do it."

With three locations opening throughout Fort Smith in the coming months, Odunukwe said he's happy to bring tanning choices to the area. He said customers tan and visit tanning salons for more reasons than actually getting a tan.

"I tan," Odunukwe said. "I like to use our red light therapy, our infrared cocoon, and sometimes I tan if I'm breaking out or anything else; it can help clear up acne."

The red light therapy helps customers with several dermatological issues.

"The red light therapy is mainly used for fine lines, wrinkles, scarring, acne, and things like that," Odunukwe said.

If the bill makes it out of committee, it will then go to the House and then the Senate.