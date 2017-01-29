× Arkansas Senator Reacts To President’s Order On Refugees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — A statement was released on Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton’s (R) website, in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

“It’s simply wrong to call the President’s executive order concerning immigration and refugees a religious test of any kind. I doubt many Arkansans or Americans more broadly object to taking a harder look at foreigners coming into our country from war-torn nations with known terror networks. I think they’re wondering why we don’t do that already. With proper procedures for green-card holders and immigrants with a documented history of serving alongside our troops, I think most Americans support these common-sense measures. I also think it’s high time we took action to fix an ill-designed refugee program that harms Christians and other religious minorities who’ve suffered from genocide in Syria. Whatever the media and liberal politicians may say, I’m confident that, under Secretary Kelly’s leadership, these measures will help keep America safe.”