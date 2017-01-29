Shots Fired By Police Outside Sallisaw Walmart

Posted 8:04 pm, January 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 08:17PM, January 29, 2017
sallisaw-walmart-shooting

SALLISAW (KFSM)– Police shot at suspects at a Sallisaw Walmart parking lot Sunday night (Jan. 29), after a Sallisaw police officer was hit by a suspects’ vehicle.

At around 6:00 P.M. , officers from the Sallisaw Police Department and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an undercover drug investigation. That investigation led officers to the Sallisaw Walmart parking lot. During contact with suspects, a Sallisaw officer was hit by the vehicle. Officers returned with gunfire towards the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene leading to a short pursuit. Suspects have been taken into custody with no injuries. Captain Murray says three people were inside the vehicle.

The officer that was hit was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer was up and mobile before transported.

The only shots fired were from officers.

Officers are still investigating. Salisaw Police Captain, Jeff Murray says they are still in the preliminary investigation process and they’ll have more details at a later time.

The Walmart is open to the public. A portion of the parking lot is blocked off by police.

sallisaw-walmart-shooting walmart-sallisaw-shoot-2

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this story.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s