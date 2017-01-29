× Shots Fired By Police Outside Sallisaw Walmart

SALLISAW (KFSM)– Police shot at suspects at a Sallisaw Walmart parking lot Sunday night (Jan. 29), after a Sallisaw police officer was hit by a suspects’ vehicle.

At around 6:00 P.M. , officers from the Sallisaw Police Department and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an undercover drug investigation. That investigation led officers to the Sallisaw Walmart parking lot. During contact with suspects, a Sallisaw officer was hit by the vehicle. Officers returned with gunfire towards the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene leading to a short pursuit. Suspects have been taken into custody with no injuries. Captain Murray says three people were inside the vehicle.

The officer that was hit was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer was up and mobile before transported.

The only shots fired were from officers.

Officers are still investigating. Salisaw Police Captain, Jeff Murray says they are still in the preliminary investigation process and they’ll have more details at a later time.

The Walmart is open to the public. A portion of the parking lot is blocked off by police.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this story.