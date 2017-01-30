Airbnb Reaches Tax Agreement With Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Instead of visiting a hotel, some tourists choose to visit one of Fort Smith's Airbnb locations. A new tax agreement basically groups Airbnb into the hotel category.

The hosts of one Fort Smith home rental think that's fine, but also misleading. They feel the unique touch owners put on their rentals makes Airbnb different from a hotel.

"The reason we have an Airbnb, to me, is because it is different from a hotel. It gives people traveling opportunities to come into other communities and actually see what it's like to live there," said a co-host Faith Lindsey.

Under the new tax agreement, Airbnb will begin to collect and remit taxes on behalf of hosts and guests. It'll collect the 6.5 percent Arkansas Gross Receipts Tax, the 2 percent Arkansas Tourism Tax, as well as local sales and use tax.

"If you go to a hotel, they're all the same. But I guarantee you every (Airbnb) home is different, fun, and fascinating."

Lindsey's family hasn't been involved with Airbnb for long -- only since last July. But already, the entire family pitches in to help.

In 2016, Arkansas hosts earned $4 million sharing their homes. But Lindsey just enjoys meeting all the random people and leaving them fun, new ways to interact with the home. She says she redecorates the home about twice a month.

While Arkansas now joins a list of more than 220 jurisdictions where Airbnb is collecting hotel taxes, this family sees the company through a different lens.