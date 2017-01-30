Arkansas Senators Release Statements On President’s Refugee Ban
WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton issued statements sharing their support of President Donald Trump’s order that blocks citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and also denies entry to all refugees.
President Trump issued the executive order on Saturday (Jan. 28). It blocks citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries — a total of at least 134 million people — from entering the US for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.
On Sunday (Jan. 30), U.S. Senator John Boozman released the following statement:
“Protecting our national security must be a top priority. Our intelligence community and citizens in communities across Arkansas and the United States lack confidence in the programs we use to vet refugees fleeing from persecution and war-torn countries like Syria. We need reasonable measures that allow us to evaluate safety checks for people coming into our country. I have great confidence in Secretary Kelly and look forward to working with him to secure our borders. This is best achieved by working with Congress and the appropriate agencies to alleviate unintended consequences.”
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton also released a statement on Sunday:
“It’s simply wrong to call the president’s executive order concerning immigration and refugees ‘a religious test’ of any kind. I doubt many Arkansans or Americans more broadly object to taking a harder look at foreigners coming into our country from war-torn nations with known terror networks; I think they’re wondering why we don’t do that already. With proper procedures for green-card holders and immigrants with a documented history of serving alongside our troops, I think most Americans support these common-sense measures. I also think it’s high time we took action to fix an ill-designed refugee program that harms Christians and other religious minorities who’ve suffered from genocide in Syria. Whatever the media and liberal politicians may say, I’m confident that, under Secretary Kelly’s leadership, these measures will help keep America safe.”