Arkansas Senators Release Statements On President's Refugee Ban

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton issued statements sharing their support of President Donald Trump’s order that blocks citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and also denies entry to all refugees.

President Trump issued the executive order on Saturday (Jan. 28). It blocks citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries — a total of at least 134 million people — from entering the US for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

On Sunday (Jan. 30), U.S. Senator John Boozman released the following statement:

“Protecting our national security must be a top priority. Our intelligence community and citizens in communities across Arkansas and the United States lack confidence in the programs we use to vet refugees fleeing from persecution and war-torn countries like Syria. We need reasonable measures that allow us to evaluate safety checks for people coming into our country. I have great confidence in Secretary Kelly and look forward to working with him to secure our borders. This is best achieved by working with Congress and the appropriate agencies to alleviate unintended consequences.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton also released a statement on Sunday: