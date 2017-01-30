Arkansas Wildlife Officers Looking For Poachers In Madison County

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas wildlife officers are searching for poachers involved in shooting two bull elk on a county road near the Newton and Madison County line on Sunday (Jan. 29), according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

A wildlife officer received a phone call around 5 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 29) from a landowner advising that two bull elk were dead. They stated that they saw two men run from the woods near the kill site, cross the county road and run into the woods on the opposite side of the road.

Officers found two dead bull elk that had been shot. One elk had the tenderloins removed and there was evidence that the head was in the process of being removed.

Several items of evidence were recovered that had been left at the scene and leads are being followed-up, according to AGFC.

AGFC biologist responded to the scene to collect CWD samples and DNA evidence from each animal. Both animals were processed in the field and the meat was salvaged and donated.

If you have information on this incident, contact Sgt. Kenny Seay at (870) 715-8063 or Sgt. Rusty Johnson (479) 737-4379. You can also contact the AGFC’s Enforcement/Poaching Hotline at 1-(800) 482-9262.