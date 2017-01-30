Boy Scouts Open Membership To Transgender Children

(CNN) — The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on the gender indicated on their applications, opening the door for transgender children to become scouts. Previously, the organization deferred to an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for programs.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” Scouts spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement.

Developing story – more to come

