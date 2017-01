Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With Black History Month quickly approaching, Compassion Fayetteville came to the 5NEWS studio to discuss their upcoming events in the Northwest Arkansas community.

D'Andre Jones and Pattie Williams joined anchor Bryan Shawver to discuss the events planned for Compassion Fayetteville's third year. The celebrations will begin with a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 31) at the Fayetteville High School West Campus at 1:30 p.m.