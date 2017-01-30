Enrollment Deadline Tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Tomorrow is the last day of open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. This could be the last day ever to enroll if lawmakers repeal the law.

Open enrollment began in November and federal health officials have reported record numbers of sign-ups through healthcare.gov. An estimated 20 million Americans are covered under the Affordable Care Act, which President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal. He recently signed an executive order that could open the door to an eventual repeal or scaling back of the law.

