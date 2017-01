FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for an individual in connection to a debit card theft.

Police said they are looking for an individual who was caught on bank security cameras using a lost or stolen debit card at a local ATM.

The individual appears to be driving a two-door Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about the individual or vehicle pictured is urged to contact Detective Lindabury at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3529.