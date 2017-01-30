Fayetteville Tourism Commission Deciding On Future Of Walker-Stone House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Walker-Stone house in Fayetteville has sat empty since its purchase by the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission last May.

The A & P Commission, which runs Experience Fayetteville, the city's visitors bureau, bought the property from a law firm for $750,000.

Molly Rawn, executive director of the A & P Commission, said future plans for the home are still being decided.

Rawn said the commission has made clear that it will not move any administration offices into the house.

"We are still studying and researching and figuring out what we can do with the home that will both preserve the integrity of the house, [and] keep it open for the citizens of Fayetteville," Rawn said.

Located at 207 W. Center St., the brick house was built David Walker, a Fayetteville resident who went on to become chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

It's presence throughout history has been well documented since it was constructed in 1845.

Much of the original home remaining in tact, surviving the Civil War when a cannonball hit the west side of the house.

The interior still holds its historic charm.

"Original hardwood floors, beautiful windows, you can really, really see the architecture of the time," Rawn said.

The commission will use the next three months to draft plans on the houses future, which Rawn said will provide an abundance of opportunities to them, as well as resident.

"Preserving these structures is important," Rawn said. "It's a part of our history and it's a wonderful asset, and we believe that it can contribute in a positive way to the ecosystem of Fayetteville."