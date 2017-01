× Fort Smith Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor, according to police.

Steven Lee Scott, 35, of Fort Smith is accused of felony second-degree sexual assault, according to police.

He was arrested Sunday (Jan. 29), and remained the following day in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.