Garrett’s Blog: Warmer Into February But Cooler This Weekend

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected for the next few weeks as we head into February. That said, there will be noticeably cooler temperatures arriving towards the end of the week and the weekend.

This is the trend for Fayetteville, Arkansas with temperatures cooling and leveling off into 40s to near 50 by the end of the week.

In Fort Smith, temperatures will also trend colder for the weekend with temperatures coolest on Saturday followed by warmer temperatures on Sunday.

On Saturday morning as the rain arrives there could be a small window for freezing rain early Saturday morning before changing over to all rain later in the day. At this point, it doesn’t appear to be a big deal but it’s something to keep an eye on as the week unfolds.

