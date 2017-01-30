× Grass Fire Blazes In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Firefighters of several agencies are battling a large grass fire.

The fire happened after 2:30 p.m. along Big Pine Drive. It was initially one large fire and later became two. It spread more than a mile down the road to the 2900 block of Philadelphia Road.

Firefighters at the scene said they suspect at least 75 acres caught fire. The fire was controlled before 6 p.m., but firefighters said they will remain at the scene throughout the night for cautionary measures.

Witnesses said smoke can be seen from down the road of the fire.

Firefighters with the Arkansas Forestry Commission are flying helicopters over the scene.

Some residents whose homes were nearby the scene have been temporarily evacuated to a home further away. No injuries have been reported.