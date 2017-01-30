Hunting Record Holding Student Explains Love For The Sport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- At first glance, some may not guess that Eleanor Henry is a record holder in hunting, but she actually holds five records with the Boone and Crockett Club.

The Dumas native is now at the University of Arkansas campus, but still goes to the deer woods when she is home.

She can recall the day she shot her biggest deer, measuring at about 200 based off of the Boone and Crockett measuring scale, like it was yesterday.

Henry said the day was not a good day for hunting, but she was out there with her dad none the less.

“We had never seen that deer before that I killed," Henry said. "It came out of nowhere, it was chasing a doe across the lane. It came back around and it stopped for a split second and that was the only time I had to shoot so I shot.”

After the deer went down, she and her dad sat there for a while in shock of what they saw.

Even though Henry said she gets caught up in the excitement of hunting, there is something else she enjoys more that draws her back into the woods.

“It’s very peaceful and I’ve always hunted with my dad," Henry said. "I never hunted alone. It’s a good time for us to bond and catch back up on things. That’s probably my favorite part about hunting, is hunting with him.”

Henry said her dad stopped hunting when she and her sister were old enough to pull the trigger.

Now he lets them do the shooting in between the catching up.

“He’s the proudest dad on Earth," Henry said."He thinks it’s the coolest thing. I was probably for a year and a half my big buck and me were his screen saver on his phone.”

She said the records she holds with Boone and Crockett are a big deal in the hunting community.

Henry said most hunters aim to make it into their record books.

Her advice to those hunters is to keep hunting and to never give up.

For other girls looking to try out hunting, she said to give it a try because they just may catch the bug she caught years ago when out with her dad.