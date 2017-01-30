× Police: Burglary Thief Wanted In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect(s) who reportedly stole $2,500 in spare change during a burglary that happened Thursday (Jan. 26).

About 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street to speak with a woman who wanted to report a burglary, a police report states.

The woman told police she was checking on her friend’s home while he was out of town and arrived to find it was burglarized, according to the report.

The suspect(s) rummaged through the home and stole a large bucket of $2,500 in spare change, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.