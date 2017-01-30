Police: Burglary Thief Wanted In Fort Smith

Posted 11:35 am, January 30, 2017, by
crimestoppers pic

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect(s) who reportedly stole $2,500 in spare change during a burglary that happened Thursday (Jan. 26).

About 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street to speak with a woman who wanted to report a burglary, a police report states.

The woman told police she was checking on her friend’s home while he was out of town and arrived to find it was burglarized, according to the report.

The suspect(s) rummaged through the home and stole a large bucket of $2,500 in spare change, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s