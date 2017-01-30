× Proposed Bill Limiting Food Stamps To “Healthy Foods” Passes Through House

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill that would limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to foods that have “sufficient nutritional value” has passed through the Arkansas House of Representatives.

According to the lawmakers, the bill aims to align SNAP with other programs and initiatives aimed at improving the health and welfare of Arkansas citizens. The bill mandates the Department of Human Services will identify specific foods and beverages that have sufficient nutritional value to qualify for SNAP.

The bill passed with a 55-39 vote with six representatives not voting. The bill will now move to the Senate to be read and voted on.