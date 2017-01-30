Rogers Police Peacefully End Standoff With Felony Warrant Suspect

Posted 4:53 pm, January 30, 2017, by
rogers-standoff-1-30

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department peacefully ended a standoff with a felony warrant suspect on Monday afternoon (Jan. 30).

Around 2:15 p.m. officers attempted to serve a felony warrant on a male who was living in a home in the 1000 block of South First Street in Rogers, according to a department Facebook post.

The man refused to leave his home and he barricaded himself inside, along with three other people.

Police were joined by the Rogers Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams, who were able to get the man to peacefully surrender.

