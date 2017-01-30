Senior Duo Leads The Way For Roland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND (KFSM) - The Roland basketball players knew prior to the season that they had the potential to be a dominate team.

"We knew starting out that we were going to have something special," said Roland senior Mason Wiggins. "Everybody on the team, we just love each other. So it’s easier to play with guys that you love and are your family."

Their premonition would turn out to be true. The Rangers have been seemingly unstoppable this season compiling a 16-2 overall record. At the heart of their success is the senior duo, Khalil Morris, and Mason Wiggins.

"Khalil has been a great [leader] on the floor," said Roland coach Ed Lewis. "He’s very vocal and knows where everybody goes. And Mason his leadership roles are also really good. He kind of leads by example and works hard on and off the floor."

The pair has helped Roland collect convincing victories all season thanks to working well together. Their chemistry on the court has aided the Rangers in averaging nearly 70-points per game.

"We have worked hard, we did our part," said Wiggins. "Me and Khalil stuck with it, we finally got the group that will work as hard as we will and every day in practice."

Wiggins and Morris looked up to the 2013 team that helped Roland reach the 4A Title game. Teams have gotten close, but never as close as the 2013 squad. The duo’s goal is to cap their senior year with finally bringing home the 4A Champion banner.

"Whenever I was in eighth grade I looked up to Seth, Brooks, Cory, Caleb," said Wiggins. "And all of them in that state tournament team. I mean I have dreamed about it I have dreamed about playing in the big house since I was in sixth grade. It’s always been a goal of mine to get there, and I think this year we have what it takes to do it."

Roland will face Poteau Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.