Silver Alert Issued For Missing Springdale Woman

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing on Sunday (Jan. 29) in Springdale.

72-year-old Josie Baird was last seen at 1299 Electric Avenue wearing a dark brown coat with fur liner, beige pants and furry slippers. Springdale Police said Ms. Baird has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

According to police, she left her apartment in a 2005 gray Chevy Trailblazer; Arkansas License 687SOX.

Anyone with information on Ms. Baird’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.