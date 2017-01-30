× UPDATE: Both Lanes Have Reopened On Highway 71 Following Semi Vs. Pickup Truck Accident

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene early Monday morning (Jan. 30) following a semi versus pickup truck accident on Highway 71 near Mount Nebo Road in Greenwood.

Southbound lanes were closed to traffic for nearly an hour as officers investigated the cause of the accident.

Officers on scene said they made one DWI arrest. No one was injured in the accident, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

