UPDATE: Both Lanes Have Reopened On Highway 71 Following Semi Vs. Pickup Truck Accident

Posted 4:58 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:12AM, January 30, 2017
semi-vs-pickup

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene early Monday morning (Jan. 30) following a semi versus pickup truck accident on Highway 71 near Mount Nebo Road in Greenwood.

Southbound lanes were closed to traffic for nearly an hour as officers investigated the cause of the accident.

Officers on scene said they made one DWI arrest. No one was injured in the accident, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s