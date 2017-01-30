Steve Miller Band Added To Walmart AMP’s Summer Lineup

Posted 2:36 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:54PM, January 30, 2017
steve-miller-band

ROGERS (KFSM) — Steve Miller Band will be performing at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in July.

Steve Miller Band, along with special guest Peter Frampton, will be performing on Tuesday, July 18 at the Walmart AMP, according to a media release. Miller is best known for rock hits like “Fly Like an Eagle”, “The Joker” and “Livin’ in the USA” in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin an hour later.

Tickets for the performance will range from $41-$81, and they will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Walton Arts Center box office, online, or by calling 443-5600.

 

