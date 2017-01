Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Original Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their action-packed 2017 World Tour to Bud Walton Arena on Monday night (Jan. 30).

Starting at 7 p.m., you can see the original trick shot artist's put on a show.

Tickets start at $21.50 and can be purchased onlineĀ here.

The South Box Office at Bud Walton will open at 4 p.m. for ticket sales, and if you're a student at the University of Arkansas, show your Student ID and your tickets will be discounted.