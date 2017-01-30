University Of Arkansas Chancellor Releases Statement On President’s Immigration Order
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas chancellor Joseph Steinmetz issued a statement on Monday (Jan. 30) in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
President Trump issued an executive order Saturday (Jan. 28) that bans refugees and certain immigrants from entering the country for the next few months.
The orders states that citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries — a total of at least 134 million people — shall be blocked from entering the U.S. for the upcoming 90 days. It also states admission of all refugees shall be suspended for the upcoming 120 days.
On Monday afternoon, Steimetz issued the following message:
“On Friday, an executive order was signed by President Trump that restricts individuals from seven countries from entering the United States. This order has broad implications for many, including those in the University of Arkansas community.
“Here on our campus, well over 100 people from these affected countries currently hold visas to study, visit and work in the U.S. We’re seeking clarity on the scope and impact of the executive order and related processes also encouraging speedy resolution. We will be reaching out to government officials to inquire on the status of our affected community members and to encourage an expedited process.
“Over the weekend, we heard from many who are concerned – as well as those who have been directly impacted by the order. The international students and scholars who choose Arkansas as their academic home away from home are a valuable part of our community. These individuals make important contributions to our campus, and impacts to this population most certainly have ripple effects on the rest of campus. We share these concerns and while there are still many questions that we cannot answer, we are focused on supporting all of our students and finding a way forward.
“We will continue to seek clarity and keep our community informed. If you are impacted by the executive order and have questions or concerns, you are encouraged to reach out to the Office of International Students and Scholars at 1-479-575-5003 or iss@uark.edu.
“We are committed to making the University of Arkansas campus and the Northwest Arkansas community a place where all of our students and scholars can call home.”