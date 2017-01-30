× University Of Arkansas Chancellor Releases Statement On President’s Immigration Order

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas chancellor Joseph Steinmetz issued a statement on Monday (Jan. 30) in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

President Trump issued an executive order Saturday (Jan. 28) that bans refugees and certain immigrants from entering the country for the next few months.

The orders states that citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries — a total of at least 134 million people — shall be blocked from entering the U.S. for the upcoming 90 days. It also states admission of all refugees shall be suspended for the upcoming 120 days.

On Monday afternoon, Steimetz issued the following message: