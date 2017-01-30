× Woman Accused Of Receiving Thousands Worth Of Marijuana At Work

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A woman is accused of receiving a package of nearly 32 pounds of marijuana at work.

Christy Ann Meadors, 44, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, according to police.

About 10:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27), police were dispatched to George’s Inc. for a suspicious package. Employees at the corporate office told officers they received a package for Meadors, and it caused them to become suspicious because Meadors was recently arrested after she reportedly received a large quantity of marijuana at her home via the mail, an arrest report states.

Police opened the large package sent to George’s Inc. and found 28 packages of “high-grade” marijuana. In sum, police seized 31.5 pounds of cannabis, the report also states.

Meadors was released Saturday (Jan. 28) from the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. She is set to appear in court March 3.