Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period Ends Today

Posted 10:45 am, January 31, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH – Today is the last day to sign up for Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act).

It’s still not clear what will happen to Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) now that President Trump has started the process to repeal it, but those who sign up before the deadline will get coverage for the rest of the year. 11.5 million people had enrolled by December 24th of last year. That’s almost 300,000 more than the previous year. Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act this year will be an important indicator of the program’s value to Americans.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health Care

