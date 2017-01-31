AR House Judiciary Committee Passes Guns On Campus Bill

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An Arkansas House judiciary committee advanced a bill that would require Arkansas public universities and colleges to allow faculty and staff to carry handguns if they have a concealed carry permit.

The committee passed the bill with a 12 to 5 vote on Tuesday (Jan. 31). The bill will go to the House floor later this week.

House Bill 1249 amends a former 2013 bill that allowed college and university boards to vote to opt out of allowing their faculty and staff to carry a firearm. All colleges and universities in Arkansas voted to opt out.

If the new bill passes, colleges and universities will not have the option to opt out unless they are located on or within a half mile of a public hospital or presidential library. The institutions must allow faculty and staff members who have concealed carry licenses to carry handguns on university grounds.