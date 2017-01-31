× Arkansas Family Donates $1 Million To Arkansas Children’s Northwest After Grandson’s Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Northwest Arkansas family made a $1 million donation to go toward the construction of Arkansas Children’s Northwest on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

Joanie and Jon Dyer made the gift in honor of their grandson, Dyer Bailey, who was rushed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital when he was 3. Dyer’s C1 and C2 vertebrae were out of alignment, and he was unable to move his neck.

Dyer underwent surgery, and doctor’s were able to return the boy to full mobility.

“The care and attention given to Dyer by the staff and doctors in Little Rock were beyond measure,” said Jon Dyer. “The care he received was uniquely special and that is why we are making our gift to providing pediatric emergency services for other children in the region.”

The Emergency Department at Arkansas Children’s Northwest will be named after the Dyer family in honor of their gift.

The hospital is being built along Interstate-49 between Don Tyson Parkway and Highway 412. The hospital is expected to open sometime in 2018.