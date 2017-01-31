Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Marvin Primary, Mulberry – Ms. Peters – 4th Grade
-
Marvin Primary, Mulberry – Ms. Honea – 3rd Grade
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Ms. Coget – 2nd Grade
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Ms. Brown – 2nd Grade
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Ms. Battles – 1st Grade
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Mrs. Chanthavy – 3rd Grade
-
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Mrs. Belt – 1st Grade
-
Howard Elementary, Fort Smith – Ms. Williamson – 4th Grade
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Mrs. Montgomery, Kindergarten
-
Marvin Elementary, Mulberry – Mrs. Richardson – Kindergarten
-
Holcomb Elementary, Fayetteville – Ms. Julie Brandt – 3rd Grade
-
-
Happy Hollow Elementary, Fayetteville – Ms. Amy Arnold – 2nd Grade
-
Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Bentonville – Ms. Kayla Spaulding – 3rd Grade
-
Root Elementary, Fayetteville – Ms. Ashley Parette – 3rd Grade