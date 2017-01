× Mountainburg Police Involved In Pursuit, School Placed Under Precautionary Lockdown

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — Mountainburg police officers are involved in a pursuit with a suspect on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 31).

A City Hall official said police are chasing a man. Police said they do not believe the man to be armed or dangerous.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story.