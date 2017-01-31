Private Sector Presents Fort Smith Improvement Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The city of Fort Smith has floated around lots of ideas to improve downtown, but a big one was introduced to the city on Tuesday.

Aside from the typical fixes like improving street lights for easy walking or grand ideas like reinventing the downtown park to resemble something of a town square -- the latest plan being presented to the city has one major difference.

Talicia Richardson, a representative of Downtown 646, said, "This plan is focused on execution."

A cost estimate hasn't been revealed yet, but other changes could include anything from alleyway transformations to adding public transit for locals, not just tourists.

"Basically, the downtown master plan is a business plan to move our downtown community forward with regards to economic development."

The plan was presented to a crowd at 100 North B Street's glass pavilion.

"It's not just going to be a piece of paper, it's going to be a moving document that we can sell to people with regard to our region to attract employers, recruit employees, and retain people that actually live in the city at this time."

Major focal points of the presentation included the Towson Corridor and the Riverfront Drive. Richardson estimates the city is looking at two to five years time to implement the ideas.