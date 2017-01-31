× Proposed Medical Marijuana Bills Limit Edibles, Smoking In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An Arkansas representative helped submit three bills on Monday (Jan. 30) that would change the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment.

Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) filed HB1392 along with Sen. Gary Stubbefield (R-District 6), which would ban medical marijuana edibles from being manufactured, sold, purchased or exchanged in the state. A patient or their caretaker could still put marijuana into food or drink, however.

Lundstrum and Sen. Jason Rapert (R-District 35) also sponsored House Bill 1400, which was filed at 4:20 p.m. on Monday. The proposed amendment would ban smoking medical marijuana in Arkansas. It also removes part of the bill that would allow landlords to permit a medical marijuana patient to smoke in a leased property.

Lundstrum also filed a third bill with Sen. Bart Hester (R-District 1) that would introduce an emergency clause that states “local zoning regulations permitting or prohibiting dispensaries and cultivation facilities in certain locations must take effect prior to the issuing of licenses for dispensaries and cultivation centers.”

HB1391 would also allow cities or towns to regulate or prohibit dispensaries or cultivation facilities. The bill states that this amendment is necessary to give cities and towns time to decide by vote whether they will allow the dispensaries or cultivation facilities.

