Safety Device Aims To Stop Crime On College Campuses

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Carrying self-defense devices is a necessity for many people who find themselves in unavoidable, risky situations, including those who work overnight shifts or have to stay late studying on college campuses.

A new safety device, called the world's smallest SOS alarm, was designed to help keep people safe, especially on college campuses. The company ROBOCOPP, which is based in California, designed the "Sound Grenade," a tiny alarm that sounds like an ambulance siren or a loud rock concert when you pull the trigger.

Several students at University of Arkansas - Fort Smith said they usually feel safe on campus, but they still feel like they need to be prepared.

The idea is to carry the device around with you all the time. If you're faced with a possible attacker, you pull the pin and sound the alarm, which reaches 120 decibels.

The UAFS students said this device would be easier to use than pepper spray.

"Getting the pepper spray out, aiming it, and hoping you hit them might not be as effective as just scaring them off with a loud sound," said Taylor Wewers, UAFS student.

While pepper spray can be effective when used in close encounters, the Sound Grenade can be used at greater distances, said Raymond Ottman, UAFS police chief.

According to a study done by the International Institute of Criminology, 68 percent of criminals will flee a crime scene as soon as an alarm is heard.

"It also brings a lot of attention to the user so it can assist in campus safety patrol," said Jill Turner, ROBOCOPP PR director. "So they are able to respond to an incident more quickly."

The sound grenade can be purchased on Amazon, or at the company's website for $15.

Turner said the device only weighs one ounce, is water resistant, and the battery life lasts up to 30 minutes.