Teacher Excited About New House Bill 1014

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- A first grade teacher in Springdale explained that it takes a lot for her to prepare her classroom each year .

She hopes a new bill will pass that could help her and other teachers with classroom expenses.

House Bill 1014 will create an income tax deduction for various items purchased by a teacher if passed.

These items include books, school supplies as well as food and clothing for students.

Representative Greg Leding is a co-sponsor for the bill and explained why he hopes the bill will become a law.

"We know that teaching is not easy but it's one of the most important careers out there," Leding said. "We want to do everything we can to support teachers here in Arkansas. Education in my opinion is the answer to everything and we've got to support our schools and that means supporting our teachers."

Kristina Felton teaches first grade at Young Elementary.

She said even though getting her classroom ready is costly, it is all for the kids.

“Anything that will make it more colorful and exciting and help catch their attention is definitely going to help them learn," Felton said.

She continued to say that many of the items in her room are paid for out of her own pocket.

Felton explained she and other teachers want to spend their school funds on good instructional resources that make teaching easier.

According to the bill, the deduction would not go over $500 per taxpayer or $1000 for taxpayers who file jointly if both are teachers.

Felton said those deductions would be great to have.

“It kinda makes your family have to sacrifice so anything that can help teachers financially will be a huge benefit," Felton said.

An amendment to the bill was recently approved.

Before it makes it to the governor's desk, it still has to go through committee as well as the House and Senate floors.