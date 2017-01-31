× Walmart Launches Free Two-Day Shipping

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced the company will be offering free two-day shipping starting on Monday (Jan. 31).

Millions of items qualify for the free two-day shipping to home or store, according to a company news release. Household goods, pet products, food, cleaning supplies, beauty supplies, electronics and toys will all be eligible.

The minimum purchase for free home shipping is $35, which is down from $50. There is no minimum purchase price for free site-to-store shipping.

“I couldn’t be more excited. We are moving at the speed of a startup,” said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Two-day free shipping is the first of many moves we will be making to enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth.”