Black History Month Begins, Events Scheduled For Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Black History Month begins Wednesday (Feb. 1), and there will be several events going on throughout the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas this month.

Compassion Fayetteville kicked off the Black History Month celebration on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with an event at Fayetteville High School West Campus.

This is a developing list. If we are missing a Black History Month event, please let us know!

Northwest Arkansas Events Schedule:

Feb. 1, Wednesday, 6 pm – 8 pm, AFLS, U of A Hembree Auditorium Room 107E: Sweet Chariot – Explore a piece of African American History. Calvin White, Ph.D, Chair of the U of A History Department will speak, music by Inspirational Chorale, and Soul food-inspired appetizers. See flyer.

Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 pm – 3:30 pm, Fayetteville Public Library Walker Room: Allies for Equality Workshop

Feb. 11, Saturday, 3 pm, Fayetteville Public Library Walker Room, Quiz Bowl Type of event: Quiz Bowl Raven Cook

Feb. 15, Wednesday, 6 pm – 7:30 pm, Walker Room, Fayetteville Public Library: The Black Student in the Age of Black Lives Matte

Feb. 16, Thursday, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 N Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville: Repeat of Allies for Equality Workshop Type of event: Workshop, CEU’s available

Feb. 19– Sunday, 3:30-5:30, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W Johnson, Springdale: The Washington County Historical Society will present a program on “Pastimes of Black Settlers in Washington County–Focus: Music, Games & Poetry” at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History (118 W. Johnson Ave.) in Springdale.

Feb. 24, Friday, 6:30 pm – 8 pm, Pryor Center Minority PLUG (Power, Leadership, Unity, Gain) Event honoring minority businesses.

Feb. 25 Saturday, 9 am – 1 pm, Fayetteville High School West Campus (ALLPS Center), 2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 – 8 pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Black History Month Showcase: Children will dress up as historical characters in history and strut the runway in clothing attire that matches their character. Also, there will be skits by local performers, poets, rappers, singers and more. See flyer.

Feb. 26, Sunday, 3-5 pm, St. James Missionary Baptist Church: Celebration Day . We celebrate Black lives in Fayetteville, past, present, and future in the spirit of unity, inclusion, and compassion.

Feb. 26, Sunday, 2 pm – 4 pm, Fayetteville Public Library Walker Room: Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise

Feb. 28, Tuesday, 5 pm – 8pm: Fayetteville Public Library Walker Room, A Call to Action 2017: NWA Black Advancement Project

River Valley Events Schedule: