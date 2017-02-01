Cave Springs Prepares For Growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM)-- The city of Cave Springs is working to prepare for more growth in the coming years.

The results of a special census in November showed the city that their population about doubled from 2010 to 2016.

Mayor Travis Lee expects the population to grow over the next few years.

He said the city has potential because of how close it is to bigger cities in the area.

They started to make plans for the growth, but Lee said something got in the way.

“They’ve been put on hold because of the things that have been going on here in Cave Springs recently but yes those have been, they were in the works then kind of got put aside," Lee said. "I’m hoping to get back on the right track and get that thing going.”

A response to the growth was to start revitalizing their downtown area.

That brought Cave Springs Coffee Co. to town.

Owner Rodney Wilson said he moved to the area about a year and a half ago.

Since then he has already seen a lot of growth in Cave Springs.

“The amount of houses that are built and developments that are going up is phenomenal," Wilson said. "I think in the next 5 years, I think the population will double again.”

Wilson said the support from the community for possible growth has been very high.

As a business owner and resident of the city, Wilson would like to see a variety of businesses move to the area and call Cave Springs home.

Lee also has a few ideas that he would like to bring to the city that would make them stand out.

“I’m hoping to get zip lines, I’m hoping to get horseback riding, I’m hoping to get a shooting range," Lee said. "You know we have creeks all through here, let's use them. How can we utilize what we already have here and make us set apart from other cities?”

Even with his plans, Lee does have one concern.

He said the city still needs to look into funding for different services they need to provide for the citizens.

Once they figure that out, Lee said they would like to continue revitalization in the downtown area, which includes fixing the sidewalks and the local community center.