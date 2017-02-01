× Convicted New York Sex Predator Reportedly Fails To Register Status In Arkanasas

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man convicted of possessing child pornography in New York has moved to Arkansas, and according to police, has failed to register as a sex offender.

Thomas Stout, 33, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, and is accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Stout was being held Wednesday (Feb. 1) in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 bond.

He was convicted March, 17, 2009 in New York of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16.