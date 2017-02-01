Garrett’s Blog: Rain Chances Coming Up

Posted 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017
image-252

Cool temperatures will last into the weekend but the amount of rainfall on Saturday afternoon and evening looks meager at best.

Another chance for showers and probably a few thunderstorms will arrive on Monday of the upcoming week.

Despite the cooler weather for the weekend the next week will feature highs back in the 70s as early as Monday.

image-250

This shows precipitation on Saturday evening. Look for overcast skies and a few light rain showers.

image-251

This is Monday at Noon. Rain will be more widespread and will probably contain a few thunderstorms.

No snow storms or winter weather events appear to be out on the horizon as of now.

-Garrett

