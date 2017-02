× Man Faces Felony Charges In Connection With Raping A Minor

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man is accused of raping a minor, according to police.

Kyle Loneman, 33, of Springdale was arrested Saturday (Jan. 28) on suspicion of felony rape by sexual intercourse and second-degree sexual assault of a child, according to police.

He remained Wednesday (Feb. 1) in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Loneman is set to appear in court March 3.